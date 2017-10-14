Gresham family has trailer and tools stolen, halting business

A Gresham family living in the Glocca Morra neighborhood had a trailer with nearly $20,000 worth of tools stolen.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning, and the family said the theft has been devastating to their small business.

“There’s no other explanation why it would be gone. It had a lock on it. It was secured onto the pickups,” Juana Mendoza said.

Mendoza’s brothers own Elite Hardwood Flooring, and her husband works with them.

She said if the tools aren’t located soon, they’ll have to postpone jobs, which will be costly for the business.

A neighbor caught the theft on his security cameras, and the footage appears to show the suspect scoping out the area for about 30 minutes before taking off with the trailer, which did not have license plates.

Mendoza said her family has no idea about the identity of the suspect. She explained that they just moved into the home last week and that the trailer was only a few months old.

She said that after breaking through the lock, the thief made off with sanders, a vacuum, a buffer and other tools for their business.

“At this point, we’re not quite sure what else we could do,” Mendoza told FOX 12. “It was pretty secure.”

Neighbor Ron Cima said he’s lived in the neighborhood for 22 years and that a crime like this is rare.

“Pretty much anyone who comes into the neighborhood are people that either have business here or live here and so it’s pretty quiet neighborhood,” he told FOX 12.

“Police actually said that, as well. They were really surprised,” Mendoza added. “There’s about three police officers that live in the neighborhood.”

Mendoza hopes someone recognizes the SUV in the security camera footage, so her family can get back to work.

