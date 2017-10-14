Person dies in workplace incident at FedEx in Troutdale

Someone has died in what police are calling a workplace incident at a FedEx facility in Troutdale.

Deputies said this happened at the FedEx Ground on Northwest Sundial Road at around 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

According to deputies, the person was pinned between two semi-trucks. The persons identity has not yet been released.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.

