Person dies in workplace incident at FedEx in Troutdale

Courtesy: Multnomah Co. Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Multnomah Co. Sheriff's Office
TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) -

Someone has died in what police are calling a workplace incident at a FedEx facility in Troutdale.

Deputies said this happened at the FedEx Ground on Northwest Sundial Road at around 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

According to deputies, the person was pinned between two semi-trucks. The persons identity has not yet been released.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, stay with Fox 12 for the latest updates.

