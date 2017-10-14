Police: Three arrested during drug bust in Battle Ground

After a several-month-long investigation, Battle Ground police officers served a warrant at a home and made three arrests on Friday.

Police Chief Bob Richardson says the investigation started after reported concerns from a neighbor about suspicious activity at the home on Southwest 6th Street.

While serving the warrant, officers found a loaded handgun and $3,500 in cash. Officers said the house was littered with syringes and other drug paraphernalia.

According to police, an 11-month-old child was in the home during the search and has been placed in the care of a family member under the direction of Child Protective Services.

Police arrested 29-year-old Samuel Norton and 30-year-old Erica Tyler for possession of a controlled substance. Police also arrested 26-year-old Matthew Norton for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The Clark County Regional Drug and Safe Streets Task Forces supported the Battle Ground Police Department throughout the investigation and at the time of the arrests.

Charges on all three suspects have been forwarded to the Clark County Prosecutor's Office.

