Police: Officers respond to overnight shooting in SE Portland, one woman injured

Police responded to a shooting in Southeast Portland overnight that left one woman injured.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers rushed to the 9900 block of Southeast Stark Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Witnesses told police that two cars were in a parking lot and that the occupant of one car fired shots into a parked, occupied car.

The suspect then drove away in a silver Cadillac sedan westbound on Southeast Stark Street while the driver of the victim car drove south on Southeast 96th Avenue.

Shortly after, a gunshot victim was reported from Portland Adventist Medical Center. Officers arrived at the hospital and learned that the victim was a 35-year-old woman suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

Based on information learned during the investigation, the Gang Enforcement Team responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333 or the Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106.

