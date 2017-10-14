Police: Teen hurt in shooting in NE Portland overnight

A teenager was hurt in a shooting in Northeast Portland early Saturday morning.

According to Portland Police, officers responded to the 7-Eleven store on Northeast 122nd Avenue just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Officers and medical personnel contacted the 19-year-old male victim who was suffering from a serious but not life-threatening injury.

The teen was taken by ambulance to a Portland hospital for treatment.

Officers learned that the victim and another teen male were walking eastbound on Northeast Shaver Street near 109th Avenue when a passing driver almost hit them with the vehicle.

Police said the teens and the man exchanged words and the driver fired a shot at the teens, hitting the victim.

The driver then sped away westbound Shaver and the teens ran to 7-Eleven to call for help.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.

