Driver in N. Portland crash involving tractor-trailer dies from injuries

The driver seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in North Portland died from their injuries at the hospital, according to police.

Portland police responded to the crash at 1:41 p.m. Friday in the area of North Lombard Street and Marine Drive.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle, and crossed the center line before colliding with the tractor-trailer being driven northbound.

This is the 36th traffic fatality in the City of Portland in 2017.

Names of those involved will not be available for release until Monday.

