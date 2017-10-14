More Oregon strike teams heading to California to help with wild - KPTV - FOX 12

More Oregon strike teams heading to California to help with wildfires

Several more strike teams from Oregon have been sent to help with wildfires burning in California.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal Agency Operations Center has activated strike team crews from Linn/Benton counties, Umatilla/Union counties, Clackamas County, and Klamath/Douglas counties.

Those five strike teams will assist with fires burning near Chino, California.

Longview Fire also said that a strike team from Cowlitz County will be heading south to help.

