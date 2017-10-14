Stranded kayaker rescued along Clackamas River

A kayaker was stranded along the Clackamas River for almost two hours before being rescued Saturday afternoon.

Clackamas Fire said at 5 p.m. a jet boater reported seeing a 54-year-old kayaker stranded on the south shore of the Clackamas River.

Crews from Engine 309 responded and spotted the kayaker safe but with symptoms of mild hypothermia.

Clackamas Fire said the kayaker was stranded for about two hours after flipping his boat. The kayaker told them he came prepared with a life vest and whistle but became too cold to blow the whistle for help.

Clackamas Fire said due to the steep bank of the river, a boat rescue team was called in to help get the kayaker from the shore.

The kayaker was safely rescued and provided care while being taken back to the Riverside boat launch. The kayaker was then taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

