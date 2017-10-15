Deputies: 13-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting

Cowlitz County deputies said it was just before noon Saturday when a 13-year-old boy called 911 to say he accidentally shot his 13-year-old friend.

Deputies said he thought the gun wasn’t loaded.

First responders arrived and said they weren’t able to save the boy and he died at the scene.

Deputies said the boy who died was 13-year-old Edgar Vasquez and he also lived in Kelso.

Deputies said no adults were home at the time.

Neighbors in the area said they were heartbroken to hear about the shooting.

“It’s sad and it’s shocking and you know you want to cry for the people because your heart breaks for them,” said neighbor Carolyn Johnson.

Deputies said the boy who shot his friend is very distraught. Detectives are hoping to interview him so they can get more details.

Deputies also said the two boys had been friends for a long time.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.