Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Downtown Portland

Portland Fire and Rescue crews battled a 2-alarm fire at a historical highrise building on Southwest 9th Avenue and Alder.

When firefighters arrived at the Woodlark Building, they found large amounts of smoke and flames coming from the roof.

The building is vacant and under renovation, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

Contractors were there at the time and were the first to report the fire.

One worker suffered minor injuries attempting to extinguish the fire. He was treated and released at the scene.

Crews have extinguished the fire and are conducting "overhaul" to assure that the fire is out and will not rekindle later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. 

