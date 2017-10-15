Portland Thorns prepare for celebration after championship win - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland Thorns prepare for celebration after championship win

PORTLAND, OR

The Portland Thorns are heading back to PDX Sunday afternoon after Saturday’s championship win against the North Carolina Courage.

There will be a celebration Sunday night at Providence Park following the Portland Timbers match.

The event is expected to start at 7:45 p.m. and you can watch the event on you sister station PDX-TV

