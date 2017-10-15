TVF&R hosts Career Day Saturday

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue hosted a career day Saturday to give young people hands-on training.

TVF&R says two dozen people attended Saturday’s event and learned a number of important firefighting skills.

“We have an EMS station where they get to learn about our medic unit, our paramedic program, we have a ladder station where they get to climb the aerial and also do forcible entry. We also have a hose station where they get to flow water and feel a hoseline and how that goes. Also, we have the extrication where they get to cut up a car and do some of that fun stuff,” said Emily Vanmeter.

Women firefighters also spoke to women in the group about their path to service.

