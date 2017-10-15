Package theft in St. Johns neighborhood caught on camera

Security video from a home in the St. Johns neighborhood shows a man stealing several packages in the middle of the day on Wednesday.

After a car pulls up to the driveway, the video shows a man wearing a sweatshirt and black beanie quickly get out of the passenger seat of the car and head to the front porch.

Meanwhile, you can see a woman is behind the wheel.

The man comes back seconds later with a handful of packages and shoves them through the car’s back window.

The homeowner said she could not believe how quick and casual the entire theft was.

"They just seemed pretty comfortable doing it and it was right in the middle the day. I think that was also surprising," the homeowner said.

She added clothes and other household items were inside the packages.

