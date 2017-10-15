Volunteers help build shelters for homeless veterans

Volunteers put on their tool belts to help build shelters for homeless veterans in Oregon City.

The group worked on 30 shelters from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Clackamas County’s Red Soils campus.

The building process was led by Communitecture, which is collaborating with PSU's Center for Public Interest Design to design the village site.

“The goal is not that people live in these houses forever. The goal is through the services provided and the stability of a community they are able to get on their feet and find permanent housing and work and generally improve their lives,” said Construction Supervisor Brendan Murphy.

Eventually, the sleeping pods will be moved to the Clackamas site near 115th Avenue and Jennifer Street.

That’s where the veterans will be able to set up their temporary homes.

There will also be community restrooms, showers, cooking and eating facilities, and a communal room.

