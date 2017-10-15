Police: Homeowner shoots intruder trying to break into McMinnville home

Police say a homeowner shot someone trying to break into their McMinnville home early Sunday.

At about 6:10 a.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of Southwest Gilorr Street. Police said a call came from inside a home at the location that an intruder had tried to break into a residence and was shot by the homeowner.

“Sure enough, there was a guy struggling to stand up,” said neighbor Ryan Bennett. “He said he was very thirsty and lightheaded. I watched him fall down over here and when I got closer to him I asked, ‘Are you OK?’ And he said, ‘No, I'm shot. I'm dead.’”

Police said the male suspect received medical attention in the street in front of the home and was later flown via Life Flight to a Portland-area hospital to be treated. He is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

Police said the homeowners are cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the McMinnville Police Tip Line at 503-434-2337.

No further details were released.

