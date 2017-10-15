Police investigate shooting at SE Portland homeless camp, no injuries reported

Police are investigating a shooting at a homeless camp in southeast Portland.

At about 7:20 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Stephens Street on a report that a subject at a homeless camp threatened a man with a gun and fired several shots.

Officers arrived in the area and learned the initial incident occurred between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. They found evidence of gunfire at Southeast Division Place underneath the Grand Avenue viaduct near the intersection of Southeast 4th Avenue and Ivon Street.

No one was hurt.

Witnesses said the suspect is a taller black man wearing all dark clothing, including possibly wearing a camouflage jacket underneath a darker layer of clothing and blue jeans. He is believed to be armed with a handgun.

Officers searched the area for several hours but did not find anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Anyone with information about the shooting or any witnesses who have not spoken with police should call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference Portland Police Bureau Case Number 17-340476.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.