Deputies: Two people found shot in their Turner home

Deputies are investigating after two people were found shot in their home in Turner Sunday.

The home is located in the 5000 block of Ash Street, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office and the Turner Police Department are on scene investigating.



Deputies said a man walked into the Turner Fire Department just before 4:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. Crews quickly started treating the man and then called the Marion County Sheriff's Office for help.



When deputies arrived, they searched the man's house and found a woman dead inside.



Deputies said they're still investigating. They don't believe there is any immediate danger to the public.

Neighbors Fox 12 spoke with said they heard two gunshots. They also said it's a quiet neighborhood usually.



Deputies aren't sure how badly injured the man is. They said he's currently being treated in Salem.



This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 12 Oregon and KPTV.com for further developments.

