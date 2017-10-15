Blanco scores twice, Timbers beat DC United 4-0

Police say a man killed his girlfriend's 17-month-old son and stole her car stereo and laptop while she was in the hospital with her dying child.More >
A pit bull puppy that was beaten, stabbed and stuffed into a suitcase in Florida has died.More >
Pornography publisher Larry Flynt is offering "up to $10 million" to anyone who produces information that leads to President Donald Trump's impeachment and removal from office.More >
Lawyers for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick say he has filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners.More >
Police said a call came from inside a home in the 1300 block of Southwest Gilorr Street that an intruder had tried to break into a residence and was shot by the homeowner.More >
Amazon posted a pretty epic brain teaser on their Facebook page last year, asking if people could spot the hidden M&M in a pile of candy corn. And it’s gaining traction online again.More >
Cowlitz County deputies said it was just before noon Saturday when a 13-year-old boy called 911 to say he accidentally shot his 13-year-old friend.More >
Deputies are investigating after two people were found shot in their home in Turner Sunday.More >
As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.More >
A man arrested in Florida after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.More >
Sebastian Blanco scored a pair of second-half goals to lead the Portland Timbers over D.C. United 4-0 on Sunday.More >
Students across the Portland metro area took part in International Walk and Bike to School Day, with students in Tigard being joined by retired Timbers player Jack Jewsbury.More >
Valeri Qazaishvili had a goal and an assist to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.More >
The spotlight at Sunday’s match at Providence Park was shared by two members of the Timbers squad – a midfielder with a knack for finding the net and a new goalie who won over the hearts of fans.More >
The Portland Timbers are adding a new goalie for this weekend's match, and he is the youngest player ever on the roster!More >
The Portland Timbers are always on the lookout for homegrown talent, and their latest signing has shown that he has the heart of a champion as he has battled cancer.More >
The Portland Timbers announced the recipients of $45,000 in grants through the Portland Timbers Community Fund on Tuesday.More >
Larrys Mabiala, who joined the Portland Timbers in late June, sat down with FOX 12’s Nat Borchers about playing center-back and Mabiala’s transition with his family to the Rose City.More >
The Portland Timbers and Thorns are selling scarves with images of the Columbia River Gorge and Multnomah Falls to support the restoration efforts that will be necessary due to the Eagle Creek Fire.More >
Three Portland Thorns FC players have been picked to play for the U.S. Women’s National Team in a pair of friendlies against New Zealand this month.More >
