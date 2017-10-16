Police: Kids break into SE Portland elementary school - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Kids break into SE Portland elementary school

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

An elementary school in southeast Portland was broken into early Monday morning by two minors and police are searching for the second suspect.

Portland police said two juveniles broke a window and entered Kelly Elementary School, located at 9030 Southeast Cooper Street.

The suspects were spotted by a first-response security guard and one of the suspects ran back inside the school to grab the phone he left behind.

Police said there was a scuffle between that suspect and the guard, prompting the guard to pepper spray the suspect and handcuff him.

The male suspect was arrested by police while the other juvenile ran away.

Police are currently looking for the second suspect.

The suspect arrested was not identified and police have not released any more information on the incident.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.