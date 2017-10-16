Police: Two boys break into SE Portland elementary school

An elementary school in southeast Portland was broken into early Monday morning by two minors and police are searching for the second suspect.

Portland police said two juveniles broke a window and entered Kelly Elementary School, located at 9030 Southeast Cooper Street.

The suspects were spotted by a first-response security guard and one of the suspects ran back inside the school to grab the phone he left behind.

Police said there was a scuffle between that suspect and the guard, prompting the guard to pepper spray the suspect and handcuff him.

The boy caught inside the school was arrested by police while the other boy ran away.

Police are currently looking for the second suspect.

The suspect arrested was not identified and police have not released any more information on the incident.

Portland Public Schools said the school would start two hours late due to the break-in.

