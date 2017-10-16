On the Go with Joe with Recycled Apple Cider

Fall means plenty of foods are in season, including crisp apples. Joe V. spent the morning with Portland Cider Company, which is asking the public for donations.More >
A cinematic display of skiing has come to Portland for an action-packed movie premiere Friday night.
The Portland Fall Home Show kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Portland Expo Center.
What says fall is in full swing more than flying pumpkins? Joe V. launched over to Dayton for the morning to see a special attraction at Heiser Farms: pumpkin cannons. With the cannons, pumpkins can be shot a quarter of a mile.
The Eagle Creek Fire brought lots of problems to people living in the Gorge, but now a big fall event is celebrating the tastes of the Hood River Valley.
A team of Portland skydivers recently won a national title and are preparing to take on international competition, all without ever jumping out of a plane.
Joe V. walked down the aisles of the Oregon Convention Center to preview an event that aims to help plan a special day in a couple's lives.
Things got scary in Salem for Joe V. as he faced the fearsome Nightmare Factory.
Joe V. got his head in the game at Nike World Headquarters while previewing a special event.
An activity that's a mixture of acrobatics and finding one's inner Zen has found its way to Portland.
Police say a man killed his girlfriend's 17-month-old son and stole her car stereo and laptop while she was in the hospital with her dying child.
Authorities say a 3-year-old girl is dead after she fell into a grease pit at an Alabama ice cream shop and drowned.
An elementary school in southeast Portland was broken into early Monday morning by two minors and police are searching for the second suspect.
Pornography publisher Larry Flynt is offering "up to $10 million" to anyone who produces information that leads to President Donald Trump's impeachment and removal from office.
A pit bull puppy that was beaten, stabbed and stuffed into a suitcase in Florida has died.
Police said a call came from inside a home in the 1300 block of Southwest Gilorr Street that an intruder had tried to break into a residence and was shot by the homeowner.
Lawyers for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick say he has filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners.
Cowlitz County deputies said it was just before noon Saturday when a 13-year-old boy called 911 to say he accidentally shot his 13-year-old friend.
Deputies are investigating after two people were found shot in their home in Turner Sunday.
A man arrested in Florida after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.
