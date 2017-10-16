On the Go with Joe with Recycled Apple Cider

Fall means plenty of foods are in season, including crisp apples.

Joe V. spent the morning with Portland Cider Company, which is asking the public for donations.

Anyone with apples, even ones with bruises, can drop off a bushel or more of the fruit to the cider company to help create a special hard cider.

“Oregon Wild,” the cider made from the recycled apples, will be on tap at Portland Cider Company’s two locations.

All of the net proceeds of the cider created and sold as part of the Community Cider project will be donated to the organization Oregon Wild, a conservation non-profit that works to protect and restore Oregon’s wildlands, wildlife and waters.

To learn more about the “Oregon Wild” cider and donation process, visit PortlandCider.com/Drive.

