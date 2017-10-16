Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Oct. 16 - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Oct. 16

Posted: Updated:
Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

Kimberly J. Brown not only starred in the "Halloweentown" movies, she also sells clothes and crafts inspired by the series. Check out her creations on her Etsy shop

Anyone interested in visiting the "Spirit of Halloweentown" in St. Helens can learn more on its Facebook page

MORE's healthy eating expert Monica Metz has whipped up a seasonal favorite: her take on a pumpkin spice latte. The full recipe can be found on MonicaMetz.com

