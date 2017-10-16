Deputies: Wanted man accused of domestic violence arrested in Vancouver

A 38-year-old assault suspect barricaded himself in a Vancouver home before he was taken into custody late Sunday night, deputies said.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to 13809 Northeast 82nd Street on the report of a wanted man.

The suspect, identified as Walter King, was wanted in connection with a second-degree assault domestic violence case that occurred in July.

County detectives had been actively searching for King and he was located at the 82nd Street address.

When law enforcement arrived to contact King, deputies said he barricaded himself inside the residence.

Members of the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team responded and a warrant was successfully served.

King was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on the assault charge as well as a felony violation of a no contact order.

