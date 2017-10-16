Portland police warning community about counterfeit prescription drugs

The Portland Police Bureau issued a warning for community members Monday morning about a growing issue of counterfeit prescription drugs being sold in the area.

Officers with the Drugs and Vice Division report that the drugs have been sold in the metro area, as well as in other locations in the state and online.

The drugs were being marketed as Xanax, Oxycodone, Alprazolam and other well-known prescription drugs.

Some of the drugs seized by officers were sent to the Oregon State Crime Lab, and testing showed that some of the drugs contained potent substances that could lead to overdoes, including counterfeit oxycodone tablets containing heroin, Furanyl Fentany1, Tramadol and Alprazolam, among other substances.

Police officials note that synthetic opioids and opioid analogs like fentanyl are extremely powerful. These substances are similar to drugs like morphine but can by 100 to 10,000 times more potent, and police said they have caused accidental overdoses deaths in Portland and other parts of the state.

According to the Oregon State Medical Examiner, 80 people have died from accidental overdoses involving synthetic opioids since 2014.

