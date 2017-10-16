A fall favorite: Monica Metz's pumpkin spice latte

Fall: it's the season of all things pumpkin.

One of the most famous pumpkin-flavored treats of this time of year is the pumpkin spice latte.

For those who like to start the day with a kick, MORE's healthy eating expert Monica Metz has whipped up her take on the fall favorite.

Monica's version of the pumpkin spice latte is not only tasty, it's also nutritional.

The full healthy recipe can be found on MonicaMetz.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.