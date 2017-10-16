Deputies identify couple involved in deadly Turner shooting

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people found shot after an incident in Turner Sunday afternoon as a local married couple.

Deputies said 52-year-old Judy Stanfill died as a result of her injuries while 53-year-old Clayton Stanfill is currently at the Salem Hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators continued to collect evidence from the “large crime scene” at the couple’s residence in the 5000 block of Ash Street Monday afternoon. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the man survived the shooting but couldn’t answer questions about his current condition.

The spokesman also said he could not confirm any details about what may have led up to the shooting, though deputies noted they do not believe anyone else besides the couple was involved in the incident and that there is no immediate danger to the public.

Authorities were alerted to the shooting after Clayton Stanfill walked from his house to the Turner Fire Station across the street from the resident around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. As medics treated his injuries, deputies went to the home and discovered the woman’s body inside.

Investigators said Judy Stanfill was employed at the Marion County Circuit Court and that her autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Neighbors in the area reported hearing two gunshots.

Greg Boice owns Perky’s Café, which is located right next to the home. Boice said he and his wife were not at the café at the time of the shooting, but customers called them to report something was going on nearby.

Like many neighbors, he has a lot of questions and is particularly concerned because he knows one of the residents of the home, an elderly man, pretty well. He told FOX 12 that the man usually comes to café daily.

“I hope he’s doing okay,” Boice said. “He’s a very nice guy. He likes to come over here and get warm -- drink coffee. We’ve got a TV in there, so he spends some time with us.”

Investigators said nightfall prevented them from taking many photographs and collecting evidence around the property Sunday.

They re-closed Ash Street Monday morning as investigators returned to finish their work.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 503-540-8079.

