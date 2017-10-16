'Halloweentown' magic, actress Kimberly J. Brown return to St. Helens

It's that time of year, when St. Helens transforms into "Halloweentown."

The beloved Disney channel original movie series comes to life at the "Spirit of Halloweentown," a month of festive fun events.

MORE's Molly Riehl chatted with one of the stars of the movies, Kimberly J. Brown, about filming in St. Helens, the fans and Halloween.

Kimberly said she loves visiting St. Helens, supporting the town and feeling nostalgia.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.