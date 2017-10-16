PETA places ad with nude Alicia Silverstone in downtown Portland

The well-known animal rights group PETA is running a new billboard in downtown Portland that is turning heads with its image of a nude celebrity.

Actress Alicia Silverstone is featured in the ad found at the corner of Northwest 21st Avenue and West Burnside Street that features the headline, “I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Wool.”

The billboard is part of the group’s “Wool Free Winter” campaign. Billboards featuring actor Joaquin Phoenix are running in Boston.

A new @peta billboard on W Burnside in Portland shows actress Alicia Silverstone naked holding an animal mask. Thoughts? @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/yGX67HPPTQ — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) October 16, 2017

Portland residents had varying opinions on the billboard.

“I support PETA, I do not like people wearing real animals,” Tiffany Harrison said, adding that she does not think the ad is shocking at all for Portland. “She didn’t have to be naked, but I think it is more of a statement, you know, just showing you can be natural without wearing fur.”

Latrent Harrison told FOX 12 he thinks the ad is “natural.”

“It’s natural thing to be nude. It supports naturalism,” he said. “I just hope the word gets out, and this is a good environment to display something like that, and I don’t find it offensive.”

Ali Cook said she was “shocked” by the ad at first, but that she wasn’t offended.

“We walk up this street pretty often, and it just kind of caught my eye,” she said. “It draws people in. I think also her holding an animal head, kind of, is a little more drastic, and people, especially I think in the Northwest, just really love animals and the outdoors, and it really draws to their sense of animal protection.”

Kailee Esser said the placement of the billboard fits the neighborhood.

“I think Burnside is a great location. There is a lot of shocking things happening on Burnside every day,” she told FOX 12. “I think it fits well in this neighborhood.”

Silverstone is among many celebrities who have posed nude for the organization. Past PETA billboards have feature Elisabetta Canalis, Penélope Cruz, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Taraji P. Henson, Eva Mendes, Olivia Munn and Pink going naked in an effort to promote the group’s push to not use products derived from animals.

