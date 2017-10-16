Timbers and Thorns raise $46K for Eagle Creek Fire response efforts

A fundraising effort by the Portland Timbers and the Portland Thorns FC has helped raise more than $46,000 to help with the response efforts to the Eagle Creek Fire.

The clubs offered a pair of exclusive co-branded scarves, one commemorating Multnomah Falls and the other the Columbia River Gorge.

The proceeds from the online pre-orders of the scarves benefited Friends of the Columbia Gorge, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the Columbia River Gorge.

"We're humbled by the outpouring of support from Timbers and Thorns FC fans and the many other individuals and businesses who have proactively organized fundraisers to help support our efforts to ensure the Gorge remains wild and beautiful for generations to come," Kevin Gorman, executive director for Friends of the Columbia Gorge, said in a release by the club.

Officials said the Eagle Creek Fire burned nearly 49,000 acres and is now 50 percent contained.

The scarves, which cost $28, should begin shipping October 25.

