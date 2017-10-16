Suspect who deputies say ended chase with explosion faces Washington Co. judge

The man accused of leading police on a chase and ending it by setting off a small bomb inside his car appeared in front of a judge Monday afternoon.

Deputies said 26-year-old Jason Schaefer injured both himself and a Washington County Sheriff's deputy in the explosion last week.

Schaefer appeared in a Washington County courtroom for his arraignment on a separate charge Monday, facing a judge on a parole violation.

Court documents revealed that possessing explosives is how Schaefer violated the terms of his probation on a previous case.

In early April, officers responded to a report of a hazardous substance in Beaverton. Schaefer was taken into custody after court documents state he threatened to kill apartment complex employees.

Schaefer's hand was completely bandaged in court Monday. Deputies said he lost part of it in the explosion that happened in the Rock Creek neighborhood last Wednesday.

A convicted felon, FBI agents said Schaefer was on their radar after buying several items that can be used to make bombs. Before the chase, agents executed a search of his apartment, finding explosives that could be detonated remotely.

At the time of the search, Schaefer wasn't home, but a deputy later spotted him in his car and tried to pull him over, sparking the chase that they say ended with Schaefer setting off a small bomb. The deputy who was injured in the explosion may have some hearing loss but is otherwise okay.

Authorities said additional charges are likely to follow, but for now Schaefer is only being charged with a parole violation. He's due back in court on this charge October 26.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.