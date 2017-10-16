Homeless woman says Gladstone chiropractor almost beat her to death

Jenni Bourbonnais, 37, said an offer for help from Gladstone chiropractor Dr. Jarl Tuffli turned into a request for sex, then an attack and kidnapping. (KPTV)

With half her head shaved, the other half draped with bright pink hair and an outfit that rivals a rainbow, 37-year-old Jenni Bourbonnais is not the kind of person people would expect to be homeless.

Bourbonnais has been on the streets since March, though, trying to get her life back on track.

She often trades in cans at Safeway in Gladstone for cash. That’s what she said she was doing the night of September 15 when 55-year-old Dr. Jarl Tuffli offered to help her.

Bourbonnais said they eventually went to Tuffli’s house, where she claims Tuffli wanted to pay her for sex. Bourbonnais said she refused and that set Tuffli off, accusing Bourbonnais of stealing money.

He called the police, and officers forced Bourbonnais to leave his property. A short time later, however, she went back to get her belongings, and that’s when she said things took a violent turn.

“I was trying to get to the front, and that’s when he attacked me with a piece of firewood,” Bourbonnais told FOX 12 while pointing to a two-inch scar above her eyebrow. “When he hit me with that, I knew he meant business. That was this hit right here and I could feel the warm blood running down my face. I dropped my bags and be began to choke me.”

Bourbonnais said she grabbed a glass bottle and took a swing at Tuffli, adding that she missed at first but then made contact. She said that shot didn’t stop Tuffli from continuing to beat her with his own bottle.

“I’ve never begged for anything in my life, and I begged for my life,” she said. “He didn’t give an inch, and I had to fight for it.”

Bourbonnais said she almost passed out but fought on as she thought of her children.

“I bit his thumb and his inner leg,” she recalled. “He was tired and said he was going to get his gun and finish me off. And that’s when I ran.”

In complete darkness, Bourbonnais got as far away from Tuffli’s property as possible and hid in some bushes until morning. She wandered to a nearby house, flagged down someone inside and they called for help.

Officers with the Gladstone Police Department arrested Tuffli about a week later.

Tuffli used to run a chiropractic clinic at a strip mall in Clackamas, but he hasn’t practiced since 2010. The Oregon Board of Chiropractic Examiners suspended his license for failing to pay child support.

Bourbonnais is terrified that Tuffli is out on bail, and she’s worried for other women in the community. Even with those concerns, she is putting her faith in the justice system and focusing on her children.

“I need to be with my kids. They’re the reason I am alive,” she said. “I think I probably would’ve given up if I didn’t have them.”

Tuffli’s trial is scheduled to begin in January of 2018.

