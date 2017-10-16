Man arraigned on assault charges while Washington Co. deputies search for his brother

Deputies said a man involved in an attempted murder remains on the run while his brother faced a Washington County judge Monday.

Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office believe Cory and Chase Bedford were involved in a stabbing on October 4.

Chase Bedford, 19, was arraigned on two charges of assault in court Monday following his arrest Friday. Cory Bedford, 28, has not been caught, and deputies warn he is armed and dangerous.

Deputies contend the brothers got into a fight with two other men in the Oak Hills neighborhood in a drug deal gone bad.

Investigators said one of the victims told them that they were selling hash oil to Chase Bedford but that Bedford hit him in the head with a rock.

The victims said they got away from the brothers but were chased down, shot at and blocked in at a cul-de-sac.

According to investigators, that's when Chase Bedford got out, smashed the windshield, slashed the tires and stabbed both of the victims.

Anyone who sees Cory Bedford is asked to call 911, and anyone with additional information should contact investigators at 503-629-0111.

