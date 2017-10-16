Robbery suspect scared off by 77-year-old manager of Portland vape shop

The suspect in an attempted robbery at a Portland vape shop is on the run after he was scared off by a 77-year old woman.

Sheila LaPlante is a manager at a local vape shop and said she was nearly robbed at gunpoint Sunday.

She told FOX 12 she tried to play it cool when a man with a gun and wearing a scarf walked into her vape shop, Tobacco Land on Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

“I hit the panic button for the police department, which he saw,” she recalled. “He at that time pushed my hand away told me not to, and I said, ‘You're too late, and you’ve got about a minute.’"

The suspect took off empty-handed, and officers arrived minutes later. The whole incident was quick, lasting only about a minute, not leaving LaPlante a chance to consider what she was doing at the time.

“Afterwards you just start shaking and get very concerned that you might have been a little on the stupid side," she said.

LaPlante kept helping customers for the rest of the day like it was business as usual, but she told FOX 12 she just wants violence like this to end.

“Right now, I think I want to go home early today and count my blessings and talk with God again,” she said. “I just wish stuff like that would stop."

