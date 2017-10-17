C-Tran driver honored after helping locate missing boy

On Monday, C-Tran driver John Shreves (right) got to see 13-year-old Colby Strandridge again and meet his grandmother Dionna J’orgensen. (KPTV)

A C-Tran driver was honored in Vancouver Monday afternoon after he helped locate a missing boy with special needs.

It was a sweet reunion Monday afternoon as the driver got to see the 13-year-old boy again and meet his grandmother for the first time. She was emotional and excited to get to talk with the man she said saved her grandson’s life.

“The whole scenario that he was on John’s bus and John kept him safe until they found out who he was and where he came from was really… he saved this little boy’s life in so many ways that morning,” said Colby’s grandmother, Dionna J’orgensen. “He didn’t realize it but he did.”

It was in August when 13-year-old Colby Strandridge, who lives with Down syndrome and autism, left his home early in the morning without his grandmother knowing.

She said he was able to cross a busy road and get to a bus stop.

That’s when the driver, John Shreves, noticed the boy and thought something wasn’t quite right.

He made a quick call and found out dispatch had a 911 call out for a missing boy. Shreves said he helped the boy until police arrived.

“My gut told me something was wrong and I just followed that instinct,” said John Shreves. “Like I said, if I had been wrong that would’ve been just as fine so with it working out the way it did, it feels good, especially finding out everything that has gone on with the young man now. It’s a lot more gratifying.”

Monday afternoon, Colby’s grandmother presented Shreves with a plaque signed by Colby himself.

Shreves said he was just doing his job and being aware of his surroundings. Colby’s grandmother said he saved his life that day.

