Portland police investigate shooting in Roseway neighborhood, no injuries reported

Portland Police Bureau (KPTV file image) Portland Police Bureau (KPTV file image)
PORTLAND, OR

Portland police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Roseway neighborhood Monday evening. 

Just after 8:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire at a Plaid Pantry located at 8110 Northeast Fremont Street. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found evidence of a shooting, including multiple bullet strikes to the Plaid Pantry and to a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot.

Police said at this time there are no known injuries as a result of the shooting.  

Based on information learned at the scene, the Gang Enforcement Team is responding to continue the investigation. 

No additional information was released. 

