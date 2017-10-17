Portland police investigate shooting in Roseway neighborhood, no injuries reported

Portland police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Roseway neighborhood Monday evening.

Just after 8:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire at a Plaid Pantry located at 8110 Northeast Fremont Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found evidence of a shooting, including multiple bullet strikes to the Plaid Pantry and to a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot.

Police said at this time there are no known injuries as a result of the shooting.

Based on information learned at the scene, the Gang Enforcement Team is responding to continue the investigation.

No additional information was released.

