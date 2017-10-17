Nonprofit director says trailer gifted by 'Dirty Jobs' host Mike Rowe broken into

According to the executive director of the nonprofit Girls Build, her brand new trailer, which was gifted by “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe, was broken into over the weekend.

Katie Hughes, the executive director of the nonprofit, said someone broke into the facility in north Portland where it was being stored. She said they stole some drills, saws and other tools, turning the inside, upside down in the process.

“We’re a nonprofit, didn’t you see that on the side of the trailer, that this is not an easy thing for us to replace, you know, this was a great gift for us and you’ve taken that,” she said.

Hughes appeared on the web series called "Returning the Favor" back in July where Rowe presented her with the new trailer and a check for $10,000.

Rowe said he wanted to award her for all of the hard work she does with young girls. Hughes teaches them carpentry and other crafts she learned as a child.

Before she got the trailer, she was working out of an old school bus.

According to Hughes, the person appeared to have hopped on top of the trailer, cut a hole in the sunroof and dropped down through the top.

On Monday afternoon, the trailer was towed to a shop called Tiny Innovations. The workers there said Rowe’s show hit home.

“We are going to do everything that we can in our power to help raise money and get this trailer back to what it was and better than it was,” said Jeremy with Tiny Innovations.

Tiny Innovations has launched a GoFundMe page for Hughes. You can click the link to donate.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.