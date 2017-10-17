Family displaced after fire at Cornelius home

A family of six and their pets are in temporary housing after a chimney fire at their home late Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., crews responded to the 1400 block of South Fawn Court.

Firefighters said the fire started in the home’s chimney and then spread to its walls.

Three adults, three children and their pets all made it out of the home safe.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Firefighters cautioned anyone with a chimney to clean it out before using it. A fire could start if creosote builds up.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.