Family displaced after fire at Cornelius home - KPTV - FOX 12

Family displaced after fire at Cornelius home

Posted: Updated:
CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) -

A family of six and their pets are in temporary housing after a chimney fire at their home late Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., crews responded to the 1400 block of South Fawn Court.

Firefighters said the fire started in the home’s chimney and then spread to its walls.

Three adults, three children and their pets all made it out of the home safe.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Firefighters cautioned anyone with a chimney to clean it out before using it. A fire could start if creosote builds up.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.