On the Go with Joe at Retro Gaming Expo

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at Retro Gaming Expo

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. got his head in the game to preview an annual event that celebrates nostalgic fun.

The Retro Gaming Expo is back at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend.

Fans of classic games will find a free-play arcade, games for sale, a Tetris competition and plenty of industry guests.

This year's expo coincides with two 40th anniversaries: the premiere of “Star Wars” and the debut of the Atari 2600.

Anyone interested in learning more about the event can visit RetroGamingExpo.com

