Portland police: Law enforcement isn't calling for a fundraiser

Portland police are warning the public to not send money to local law enforcement for a fundraiser - it's a scam.

The Portland Police Bureau reported Tuesday that a phone scam is currently active in the metro area.

Police said officers have received reports of callers posing as members of a police department or sheriff's office. The callers are seeking money to raise funds for the associated agency they claim to serve. PPB stated these calls are fake.

Police said scams can attempt to seem legitimate by spoofing a real law enforcement phone number and/or using the real name of an officer. The public should be aware of warning signs.

The bureau wants to remind metro area residents of the following:

The bureau does not call individuals to demand or request money from community members under any circumstances.

The bureau, and any other legitimate law enforcement agency, does not call community members seeking payment for outstanding traffic citations or warrants. This includes claims of unpaid federal or state taxes.

Individuals claiming to collect debts may try to instill fear in potential victims to persuade them to forward money.

Anyone in Portland who has been a victim of a scam that resulted in financial loss is encouraged to file a police report by calling PPB's non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333.

The bureau also has issued the following tips for members of the public to avoid becoming scam victims:

Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or email.

Be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.

Stay private. Regularly update privacy settings for social media sites. Scammers often make their stories more believable by trolling for personal information on Facebook, Twitter and similar sites.

Utility companies and government agencies will never contact you for payment by GreenDot, MoneyPak or Vanilla Reload.

Remember that anyone who has the number on a prepaid card has access to the funds on your card.

Never wire money, provide debit or credit card numbers to a stranger.

