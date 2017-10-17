Loose pony found in Vancouver parking lot, owner sought

A pony was found Monday wandering around Vancouver Mall, and now animal welfare officials are hoping his owner will come forward.

Police officers and Washington State Patrol troopers located the wandering pony and were able to keep it out of traffic until Clark County Animal Protection and Control personnel could harness it around 11 a.m. in the Ross parking lot.

The pony was transported away in a trailer and is now in a foster home.

In a Facebook post Monday, CCAPC said it appeared the animal had traveled quite far as he was pretty sweaty.

So far, CCAPC has not heard from his owner and said he does not have a microchip.

The pony isn’t the only farm animal to recently be found as a stray locally. A pig was found earlier this month near an east Portland park and was adopted last week.

