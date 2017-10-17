Reports of robbery in Canby lead to pursuit ending in Oregon City

Three suspects are in custody after reports of an armed robbery in Canby and a police chase that ended in Oregon City Tuesday morning.

Witnesses described the end of the pursuit at the corner of 8th Street and Main Street in Oregon City as intense, saying an SUV came to a halt and a person jumped out then ran into a nearby building as police were closing in on the location.

Local residents didn’t know what was going on but knew it was very serious, and some told FOX 12 they worried that someone was going to get hurt.

Video recorded by business owner Tyler Waud around 9 a.m. shows officers with guns pointed ordering suspects out of the SUV stopped right in front of the Clackamas County Courthouse.

Here’s video from Tyler Waud showing officers as they approach the suspects’ car. Three people were taken into custody @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/eu0v7KVRhs — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) October 17, 2017

The investigation started about nine miles away in Canby, where police said they were called to a report of a robbery near a Denny’s off Highway 99. Officers noted the caller reported that a weapon was involved.

Not long after, police in Oregon City spotted the suspect’s SUV, and a very short “low speed” chase ensued to 8th Street and Main Street.

Ricky Grimaladi was sitting a coffee shop with a front row view when the incident happened.

“This SUV pulls up, and the kid jumps out of the moving vehicle, runs up into here, so we couldn’t really tell if he got in,” Grimaladi said. “We are assuming he did, and I’m not lying, about 10 cop cars come up following him, pull out their guns screaming things, and the young lady in here was holding her hands out the window.”

Canby police did confirm to FOX 12 that officers had to secure the Wienhard Building, telling people inside to stay put.

A responding K-9 team went in after the suspect who was hiding inside. Officers say the K-9 did bite and injure that man, but he was treated here on scene and is doing fine.

The names of the suspects and what charges they are facing have not yet been released, but police said two of the suspects had warrants out for their arrest.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.