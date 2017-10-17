Robbery in Canby leads to pursuit ending in Oregon City

An armed robbery in Canby Tuesday morning ended in a pursuit that ended in Oregon City.

According to the Canby Police Department, the robbery occurred near a business in the 1400 block of Highway 99. Officers confirmed a weapon was involved but have not said what kind of weapon was used.

Officials said three suspects were involved in the pursuit that ended near 8th Street and Main Street in Oregon City. One of the three suspects got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby building.

A police K-9 unit tracked down that suspect and the suspect was bitten by the K-9 and required medical care.

Police have all three suspects now in custody.

