Missing some money? Large amount of cash found at Vancouver Grocery Warehouse

Anyone missing some money?

The Vancouver Police Department is seeking to reunite “a large amount of cash” with the person who lost it.

The money was found at a Grocery Warehouse store in Vancouver.

Police said anyone who claims that the money belongs to them will need to provide specific information about it to officers.

The rightful owner is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department Evidence Unit at 360-487-7404.

