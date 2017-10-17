MORE has first look at Portland-set movie 'The Competition'

Thora Birch and Chris Klein star in the romantic comedy "The Competition," which was filmed in Oregon.

Thora rose to fame in the Oscar-winning film "American Beauty," and Chris is best known for his starring role in the "American Pie" movie franchise.

"The Competition" was filmed in the Portland area last year and now is gearing up for its release.

MORE has a first look at the film's new trailer and an interview with Kelsey Tucker, the local woman who wrote the script for the new romantic comedy heading to theaters across the nation soon.

