Matt Roloff of 'Little People, Big World' writes children's book

Matt Roloff, known for appearing in "Little People, Big World" does plenty when the cameras are off.

He runs Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, where MORE's Molly Riehl went to meet Matt and sit in for story time.

Matt has authored a children's book inspired by his dog Lucy. When he was bedridden for medical care, he decided to fulfill his longtime dream of putting a story to paper.

"Little Lucy, Big Race" can be bought on Matt's website.

