Man, 74, identified as victim in Oregon skydiving accident - KPTV - FOX 12

Man, 74, identified as victim in Oregon skydiving accident

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
File image File image
CENTRAL POINT, OR (AP) -

A 74-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal skydiving accident in southern Oregon.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Jackson Jerome Kern of Central Point died at the scene Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say the experienced jumper deployed his parachute, but it appears a malfunction in the chute's toggle prevented him from being able to control and slow his descent.

The pilot said the group jumped from the plane at about 12,000 feet.

The Federal Aviation Administration will conduct any further investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.