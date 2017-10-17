Sheriff: Basketball coach in Beaverton arrested for sexually abusing girl; more victims possible

A basketball coach in Beaverton is accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl, and detectives believe there may be more victims.

The investigation into Laurence Metz, 34, of Beaverton, began in December 2016.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Unit worked with the Oregon Department of Human Services after receiving a report that a coach had sexually abused a girl.

Investigators said Metz befriended a family through his work as a youth basketball coach at VillaSport Athletic Club in Beaverton and subsequently abused a teen girl multiple times.

Metz was arrested Oct. 6 on charges of second-degree sex abuse. He was booked into the Washington County Jail, but he posted bail and was released the same day.

He is due back in court Wednesday.

Detectives said Metz runs a company called Metz Basketball Academy and held classes at The Courts, a gym in Beaverton.

Due to his extensive contact with minors over the years, detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about Metz or this investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2500.

