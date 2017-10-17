Portland police searching for missing 38-year-old paraplegic man - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland police searching for missing 38-year-old paraplegic man

Brian Duncan (Photo: Portland Police Bureau) Brian Duncan (Photo: Portland Police Bureau)
Portland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 38-year-old man last seen Monday afternoon.

Police said Brian D. Duncan has been missing since 2:30 p.m. Monday and was last reported at the Duckworth Dock near the Steele Bridge.

According to police, Duncan has a paraplegic injury and uses a wheelchair to get around.

Duncan is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair, brown facial hair, and blue eyes. He is known to wear blue wire-framed glasses.

Police said there are no indications of foul play.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duncan is asked to call 911. 

