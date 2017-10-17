SE Portland car lot broken into for fifth time this year

A criminal trying to hotwire a truck from a family-owned southeast Portland car lot earlier this week was caught on camera, marking the fifth time the business has been hit just this year.

Staff at Autolane on Southeast 82nd Avenue said the damages the lot has sustained has added up to thousands of dollars so far.

The latest incident happened Monday just after 5:30 a.m. Security video showed that the suspect spent 32 minutes on the lot, first breaking into a side gate then spending several minutes trying to steal a pickup truck parked there.

The security video shows the suspect trying unsuccessfully to break a side window of the 1999 Dodge pickup. The video then showed the man jumping into the bed of the truck and prying the back sliding window open, eventually going into the cab head first.

After rummaging around for a while and causing damage to the steering column and ignition, the video shows the suspect get out of the truck, walk right by the security camera and around to the back side of the lot, where he jumped the fence to get back out on the street.

Workers said his car was parked not far away and that the guy came back again with different tools and got back inside the truck.

After all of those efforts, though, he is still not able to start the truck, and the security footage shows him walking away looking pretty frustrated.

Even more frustrated are the workers at the lot who are continually dealing with problems like this. They said that someone successfully stole another pickup truck from the lot just last week, adding that the truck was recovered but with several parts missing. Earlier this summer, cameras caught suspects stealing lug nuts off a Cadillac Escalade.

“It’s expensive. The owner is implementing new security procedures around here where we’re going to have barbed wire all around our lot,” Autolane manager Don Nutt told FOX 12. “Unfortunately, it’s not going to look as inviting because of what people are taking from us.”

Employees said the new fence is expected to cost thousands of dollars.

Workers at the RV lot across the street from Autolane said they also dealt with someone breaking in last week.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau.

