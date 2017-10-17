NE Portland house fire sends large column of black smoke into the sky

A northeast Portland house fire sent a large column of dark smoke into the sky Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from Portland and Gresham responded to the scene near Northeast 156th and Couch Street at around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters said there was heavy fire involvement coming from the home, as well as a “header” – a large, highly visible column of dark smoke – that could be seen for more than 10 blocks.

Two hoselines were pulled to initiate an aggressive fire attack.

A person in the home said everyone got out safely, except for possibly a dog. During a search, a cat was rescued from the home, but there was no word on the dog.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

